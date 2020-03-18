Use bleach to mitigate germs

I am 64 years old. I am not a germophobe.

But there are certain things I've always done that were always about the mitigation of, particularly, germs in the kitchen.

For years, I've kept a 10% chlorine bleach/water squeeze bottle next to my dish soap. The dish soap, once it's down by an inch and a half or so, gets refilled to the top with the 10% chlorine bottle.

And, I'm not always punctual about doing the dishes, and clearing the decks.

If I can see that the dishes will likely sit overnight, I hit the warm soapy water with a solid hit of cl. Also good for wiping down surfaces, with just a tad bit of the dish soap mixed back in.

Bleach by the gallon is very reasonable, and the last one is almost a year old here. And, unlike alcohol-based products, evaporation and drying out are not an issue.

Hope you'll try it.

Greg Millar,

Missoula

