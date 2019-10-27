We have read about the pros and cons of building the South Avenue Bridge and whether or not to keep the Maclay Bridge. However, I have yet to see the common sense part of the issue.
Common sense will tell you that instead of uprooting families, wouldn't it be sensible to remove some trees? How many homes will be destroyed on South Avenue?
The walking path on North Avenue is separated from the driving lane by a 6-inch white line painted on the asphalt. The South Avenue path is separated from the street by an irrigation ditch. Would the South Avenue path be safer for our children?
The picture of the exposed sub deck on Maclay Bridge in the Oct. 13 Missoulian: common sense would tell you that the bridge needs to go. Common sense would tell you that the people wanting to keep Maclay Bridge are doing their best to delay a decision. State and federal funding for a new bridge will expire soon. Then we will have no choice; taxpayers will have to pay for everything.
Common sense will tell you to bring it to a vote to everyone in the county. Not just the commissioners.
Rhonda Maun,
Missoula