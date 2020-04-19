Use critical thinking to weigh impact of actions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines critical thinking as “exercising or involving careful judgment or judicious evaluation.” As a nurse, critical thinking involves looking at my patient and their entire situation.

Each patient is not a room or bed number, not a result of their lab values or images. Every patient embodies a human soul, a lifetime of experience and value. For each of us, our health is greatly influenced by our environment, socio-economic status, epi-genetics, and faith system or outlook on life. Critical thinking involves looking at the interwoven potential consequences of each current, past and future action.

As we face these times of fighting a mostly invisible enemy, I challenge citizens to use their critical thinking skills to consider the impact of each individual action. If you think you are invincible to disease, consider how you impact the environment of those who are not, and how that might circle back to your family in the future.

Understand that health and economics do not exist independent of one another; the best we can do is attempt to keep both concepts in balance. There will be no perfect answer, however, combined individual actions will determine the outcome we all face as a nation.

Loni Conley,

Missoula

