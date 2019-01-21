Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

Sen. Scott Sales calls $8 million “trivial,” the amount he thinks Montana’s taxpayers should contribute to Donald Trump’s border wall.

So let’s do the “math.” If $8 million is “trivial,” then $16 million is “something.” That would then make $32 million “noticeable.” What then do you call $59 million — the cost of sustaining Medicaid expansion in Montana? I’d call “affordable” and a legislative success.

Spend some of Montana’s taxpayer dollars on the Montana taxpayer, Senator Sales. Help citizens, families and business succeed. Thank you!

David Hadden,

Bigfork

