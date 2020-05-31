Use precious time to try to save bees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our federal agencies, which are supposed to protect humans and all other animals, are promoting even more use of the pesticides that are presently killing vertebrates and invertebrates, in addition to the use of new, more deadly pesticides.

In the last three years, those federal agencies were ordered to remove nearly all restrictions on the use of thousands of toxins, resulting in faster declines in insects and other animals. Alarmingly, North America's bumblebee population has dropped by 3.5% per year since 2000, leaving only about 36%. Hopefully, human life on Earth might have a few years longer than Einstein's calculations gave it, which was four years after all bees go extinct.

Maybe we should use those precious years to try to save the bees, the children and all other life before it is too late. Vote for life!

Judy Hoy,

Stevensville

