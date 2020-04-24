Use resources to fight 'pay or vacate' notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I will begin this by saying I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice.

In the coming weeks many Montanans might see notes on their doors, “pay or vacate” notices. Pay or vacate notices are different from evictions, as they aren’t an in-court legal proceeding; instead they’re the first step in the process. They have specific requirements which make them legal, and compliance with them is voluntary, however, non-compliance may lead to court when Governor Bullock’s eviction moratorium is lifted.

If you receive one of these notices it is important first verify that it is a legal notice. Websites like montanalawhelp.org have the details of what constitutes a legal notice. Consulting a legal counselor is a wise move too; tenant law in Montana is confusing and almost always benefits landlords in its ruling.

These notices are meant to intimidate but there are resources out there so reach out. Tenants associations, tenant lawyers and Bullock’s rental assistance program may be able to help. But the most important thing to remember is not to give up. Housing should be a human right, but we will only win it if we fight. Don’t go it alone.

Gill Wiggin,

Missoula

