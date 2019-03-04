Democrats seem intent on embracing an immigration policy that provides for a great influx of persons into the U.S., up to and including open borders. With these plans comes great responsibility and obligation. At the same time, Democrats suggest unfettered abortion is an economic necessity for expectant mothers? I’m confused. If we have the resources necessary to consider greatly expanding immigration, we must have the resources necessary to help citizen mothers birth, raise and educate their children?
A newspaper article states low-income women are more than five times as likely to experience an abortion as those with greater means. How then do we justify the proposed immigration policy? Why expose others to a system that leaves so many behind?
Today, East Coast politicians openly discuss infanticide while Planned Parenthood pressures their pregnant employees to abort. Those unable to grasp the horror of abortion should watch Schindler’s List. It illustrates the gory, horrific taking of innocent life on an enormous scale.
America, God did shed his grace on thee. But he did the same for Eden. How did that work out? Can’t a serious bipartisan effort be undertaken to attack the needs of expectant mothers before, during and after the birthing?
Anthony Van Houdt,
Billings