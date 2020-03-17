Use vacant dorm space for coronavirus patient care

I am a former military planner. I’ve watched the news over the past weeks with great interest, for obvious reasons.

I’ve seen reports of universities closing, sending their students home until the next fall semester. I’ve also seen communities and cities trying to find bed space for COVID-19 patients for worst case scenarios. I saw a news report of one community that had purchased a hotel for the purpose of housing overflow patients.

The obvious question this situation begs is: Why don’t we temporarily turn control of some of our now unused dorm space over to local health authorities to convert into contingency bed space to isolate COVID-19 patients that may be overwhelming our normal health care facilities? This seems to make a lot of sense, particularly for state-owned universities. We could even use the various states’ National Guard to secure and operate the dorms to house patients.

This seems like a better solution than some others that have been proposed, like the idea of having the Army Corps of Engineers build tent-city hospitals. We should use the existing, high quality facilities that are our now vacant university dormitories to care for coronavirus patients.

Jim Klingaman,

Bozeman

