Use voice to urge Congress to help others

Thanks for the article about creative high school students fighting the pandemic, assisted by their teachers to make protective equipment. (" Students fight pandemic — and get real-world experience — by using 3D printers to make face shields " by Johannes Strobel, Missoulian, April 15).

The Missoulian leads by example, finding this important kind of information that works to help us be “smarter tomorrow.” We all can loan our voices to help others by asking those who represent us in Congress to include $100 billion in rent relief, a national moratorium on evictions, and a 15% increase for SNAP (food stamps) in the next relief package. Our calls, letters and virtual visits to our representatives can insure all Americans are reached with relief and stop the coming increase in homelessness.