Shirley Tiernan’s letter talks about most of what is wrong with our country and calls for each of us exercise our rights in a democracy ("Voice concerns about country’s direction, and vote," Nov. 19).
Sad times, indeed, when 28% of Americans stop taking medicine because they can no longer afford it (according to AARP). At the same time there is hope if we do use our voices to push for helpful initiatives like increasing the power of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit that provide ladders out of poverty to millions of Americans.
Constituent voices do matter, according to the Congressional Management Foundation that says they have more power than any lobbyist, and build the political will for action. Imagine the power if we all make calls and write letters. Like many newspapers, the Missoulian is great about printing readers' opinions. Time to use our voices to make a difference.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington