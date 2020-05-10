Use wealth to restore America

In the 1930s, it took the catastrophe of a biblical-scale dust bowl drought on top of a depression to inspire us to revive our national spirit under the leadership of FDR and his New Deal. Let’s do it again!

We need money for it, but not borrowed money. We need money from our own wealthy members — not to wipe them out, or as punishment for their success, but because we need their help in crisis. They should come to the aid of their country, just as those young men and women who put their lives at risk on the battlefield. It is only fair that people who succeed in America’s marketplace, or using American resources, should give something back to their country in her time of need.