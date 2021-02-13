Vaccinate teachers and school workers

It is amazing that teachers and other school workers are being sent back to work, but not entitled to vaccinations at this time. In the meantime, older people like me (86) are entitled to be vaccinated.

The school workers are extremely exposed to the virus in the multiple people settings. They work with not easily managed children (try keeping first through fifth graders 6 feet apart) performing a highly needed, valuable service to Missoula families; but they’re not in "Phase 1B" like us old folks.

I appreciate valuing us old people, but we older ones have lived our long lives. The young people have their whole lives ahead of them. Let them be vaccinated first. Get the priorities straight.

Barbara Ross,

Missoula

