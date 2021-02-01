 Skip to main content
Vaccine clinic was well oiled machine

We were both thrilled to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Adams Center on Sunday. The clinic was incredibly well organized, with dozens of volunteers. We talked to firemen, sheriff's officers and someone from the volleyball team.

But we especially want to thank Ken Chatriand, the manager of the Health Services Pharmacy, and the students from the School of Pharmacy. They ran a well oiled machine and it was our impression that they could have vaccinated twice as many people in the same amount of time if they had the doses.

It is just an incredible relief after a year of isolation to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Mike and Edna Kinsella,

Missoula

