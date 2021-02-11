Vaccine clinics friendly, efficient

The University of Montana has hosted three COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinics for persons over 70 years and/or persons of color in the last three weeks. My wife got hers yesterday and, while we hear about confusion and hiccups elsewhere, out local clinics have been a model of efficiency.

We arrived 45 minutes early, were assisted across the icy pavement in windy conditions by one of dozens of cheerful and helpful paramedics we could see who were tasked with that duty. The clinic was ahead of schedule so my wife received her vaccination early, waited the 15-minute safety period and left with a booster shot appointment three weeks later — all completed before the scheduled appointment time.

The friendliness and efficiency of this project is a thing of beauty. A grizzly-sized thank you to the amazing organizers and workers of this impressive event.

Brad Cloud,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0