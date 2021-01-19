Value fair contests for women

When Frank Jacques (online-only letter) says that legislation protecting young women’s athletic competitions is “mean” and “uninformed,” I suspect he does not understand what sexual dimorphism means for women’s sporting events.

Men and women are not interchangeable. Jill Mills, the world’s strongest woman in 2004, lost arm-wrestling matches against average, reasonably fit men. Men on average run faster than women due to differences in pelvis shape. Men punch with well over two times the force of an average woman. In nearly all solo strength and agility contests, a trained man will frequently outperform an equally trained woman due simply to inherent skeletal and musculature differences in our species.

When a male-to-female transsexual of even average physical capability enters into women’s sports leagues, the results are generally the breaking of female-held records and a domination of the league by that biologically-male player. Putting aside other sources of discomfort experienced by female athletes in addition, such an intrusion is terribly unfair to those hard-working women whose stellar examples of physical achievement are unfairly overshadowed by illegitimate competition.