In regard to the Jan. 14 story “Black Coffee out at St. Pat’s” (and being a regular customer of Black Coffee Roasting Company), I find it disturbing that Chief Operating Officer Kirk Bodlovic would terminate a local supply vendor in favor of a global company with a 2017 net income of almost $3 billion on revenue of $25 billion. For what, saving a few bucks? That’s hard to believe.
What about the value of supporting the community of Missoula and a local business with local employees who pay local taxes? And if that is not reason enough, Black Coffee Roasting Company uses 100 percent organically grown coffee beans. I wonder where Bodlovic weighs in on that aspect since he is COO of a healthcare company.
Bob Wheeler,
St. Ignatius