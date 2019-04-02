I believe in death with dignity and patient autonomy at the end of life.
House Bill 284 is explicitly clear about about wanting doctors to go to jail for providing compassionate end-of-life care that aligns with a person’s values, priorities and beliefs. The person who wrote this bill wants to codify his personal and religious values on the entire citizenry of Montana.
Please do not fall victim to the fear mongering and wild speculation that people who want to take this option away are saying. In 20 years, not one single person has even been charged with a crime associated with the Oregon Death with Dignity Act. This fact is indisputable.
The continued fake confusion about comparing medical aid in dying to suicide is tiresome. People who are dying do not have a choice in life or death. They want to make healthcare decisions that offer a gentler dying process than their terminal disease promises. Physicians, families and the dying do not need the legislature banning a legitimate medical standard of care for the terminally ill.
If you value end-of-life liberty, please urge your senator vote "no" on HB284.
Bonnie Kelley,
Missoula