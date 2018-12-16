A wave of nostalgia swept over the nation as citizens observed the pomp and ceremony during funeral activities honoring our 41st president, George H. W. Bush. In the eulogies, we heard these words over and over: kind, gentle, courageous, gracious, generous, honest, decent, humble and peacemaker. These human values lend gravitas to all civilized societies in which they are deeply embedded.
Are these values lost to a bygone era? I hope not. Ringing bells for the Salvation Army, that hope was rekindled. People were getting off work, tired and focused on getting home. All of them were warm and kind; most were generous, stopping to donate. Mothers were teaching their children the art of giving. In their generosity, all of these people were showing kindness and concern for the least among us.
Thankfully, the values of the Bush 41 presidency are not lost. They are deeply ingrained in ordinary people leading decent lives. These values are the backbone of American greatness. Wealth and power do not define us; our values do. Facing our own unique challenges day to day with courage, it's “we the people” who make this country great. We always have.
Nancy Teggeman,
Polson