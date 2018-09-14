Deanna Marshall (letter, Sept. 4) would like you to think that vaping is safe and healthy and even goes as far to call vaping products “lifesaving.”
Vaping is probably safer than smoking but these products are far from safe. Many include harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde (a carcinogen), diacetyl (the chemical blamed for causing “popcorn lung”), as well as highly addictive nicotine.
Marshall wants you to believe that vaping can help people quit or reduce smoking. Unfortunately, there is no solid evidence that e-cigarettes are effective at helping the majority of smokers quit long-term.
However, I am less concerned about established smokers trying to quit and more concerned about how vape products are creating new smokers.
Similar advertising tactics the tobacco industry used years ago to get kids addicted to nicotine are now being used to entice a new generation. Vape pens have a modern technical allure, are cheaper than cigarettes, use candy-flavored liquids and produce large amounts of vaper, perfect for smoke-blowing tricks — making them very attractive to kids.
Teen vape use is exploding and teens who never smoked but used e-cigarettes are six times more likely to try cigarettes compared to kids who don't vape. Today’s vapers may become tomorrow’s smokers.
Karin Fodness,
Missoula