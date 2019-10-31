{{featured_button_text}}
Council candidate Sandra Vasecka’s quotes in the Missoulian's Oct. 22 article about the dark money political action committee mailing were horrifying.

“At first I thought it was cool that someone believed in me, and it was free advertising,” Vasecka said. “... (I)t’s free advertising so I’m not against it.”

Every Montanan — and especially a candidate for elected office — should be familiar with Montana’s history with campaign financing corruption. That she views the flyers as “free advertising” and therefore she’s “not against it” tells you everything you need to know about her values and ethics. They don’t meet the standard for elected office.

Please support Nick Shontz in Ward 6.

Alex Taft,

former Missoula

city councilor,

Missoula

