Vero gives voice to rural communities

We are all familiar with the adage, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” but Juanita Vero is the exception. Vero, who is running to maintain her seat as Missoula County commissioner, is the real deal.

Juanita Vero is representative of the working landscape and rural values we love. She was raised on the back of a horse and received her early education in a two-room schoolhouse and in the wonders of the Blackfoot River Valley. She’s a fourth-generation Montana dude rancher, cooperative conservationist, daughter, friend and wife.

Vero is both tough and compassionate, learned and inquisitive, adaptable and independent. She is a natural leader, an eloquent communicator, and a willing collaborator with the courage and fortitude to tackle complex issues and find common ground.

Juanita Vero will be a dedicated public servant who will keep rural values and priorities at the forefront of her role as Missoula County commissioner. Vero is the real deal. Please join me in voting for Vero to give our rural communities a voice and a vision for the future.

Alicia Vanderheiden,

Potomac

