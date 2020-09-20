Vero has authentic wisdom and understanding

Community, citizens, and positive possibilities — Juanita Vero the authentic Montanan!
Have you ever met a person that seems to shine — because they listen, smile, reflect and then actually respond directly to you? Have you been believing respect, being heard, and part of the process in driving together toward a better way to reach and offer opportunities is not readily valued today? Do you believe that best decisions are made by those that live and invest their hearts and energy into this place we call home, not the dictates of party power strategies?
Find stability and hope in Juanita Vero’s run for County Commissioner. After being appointed during a midterm vacancy, Juanita has proven her commitment to life in Missoula County. As a Blackfoot River Ranch co-owner and manager, and after serving on countless executive committees from Blackfoot Challenge to the Open Space Committee to MCV chair, Juanita keeps giving us a compelling, trusted voice, with an unequaled amount of energy and work ethic.
First — just VOTE! Then, please join me in voting for Juanita Vero for Missoula County Commissioner — authentic wisdom and understanding of what works for our city and our county.
Addrien Marx,
Seeley Lake
