Vero has revitalized Missoula commission

There has rarely been such an easy decision about which candidate to support in an election as we are faced with in Missoula County’s upcoming contest for county commissioner. Juanita Vero, in her first year in office, has brought vigor, energy and transparency not seen before to that position. She has genuinely revitalized the Board of County Commissioners.

I have known Vero for many years and she has always impressed with her intelligence and her dedication to the land and the people living on it. Her track record of volunteerism and participation in a long list of community boards is proof of that dedication.

There has never been a candidate better suited for the role of commissioner. Accordingly, I heartily endorse Juanita Vero for Missoula County commissioner.

Jerry O’Connell,

Greenough

