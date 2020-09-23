Vero is a successful leader

As a Missoula County Commissioner, Juanita Vero continues to provide us with the dynamic and successful leadership necessary to lead Missoula County through these particularly challenging times. Her long-successful ranching business in the Greenough area has taught Commissioner Vero how to be a business owner, an employer, and a taxpayer sensitive to the needs of rural communities and people across western Montana.

In virtually every public meeting that I have attended where Vero has been present, she has been professional, colorful, respectful, thoughtful, intuitive and insightful regardless of the topic, urban or rural. As a businesswoman who has survived the challenges life has thrown her way, Commissioner Vero has the experience and knowledge to help others, regardless of gender, economic situation, ethnicity, or health, find a safe home and employment in Missoula County. That safe home and employment also means retaining a healthy ecosystem, occupied wildlife habitat and recovering threatened and endangered species across the County and western Montana, something near and dear to Commissioner Vero’s heart.