Vero is a successful leader

As a Missoula County Commissioner, Juanita Vero continues to provide us with the dynamic and successful leadership necessary to lead Missoula County through these particularly challenging times. Her long-successful ranching business in the Greenough area has taught Commissioner Vero how to be a business owner, an employer, and a taxpayer sensitive to the needs of rural communities and people across western Montana.
In virtually every public meeting that I have attended where Vero has been present, she has been professional, colorful, respectful, thoughtful, intuitive and insightful regardless of the topic, urban or rural. As a businesswoman who has survived the challenges life has thrown her way, Commissioner Vero has the experience and knowledge to help others, regardless of gender, economic situation, ethnicity, or health, find a safe home and employment in Missoula County. That safe home and employment also means retaining a healthy ecosystem, occupied wildlife habitat and recovering threatened and endangered species across the County and western Montana, something near and dear to Commissioner Vero’s heart.
With the growing demands on local government caused by a burgeoning population, Missoula County needs to keep Juanita Vero as our county commissioner this November.
Patrick O'Herren
Condon
