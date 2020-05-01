Vero keeps county a sustainable home

During 40 years of public service, seldom did I have the opportunity to work with an individual of Juanita Vero’s exceptional integrity, commitment, compassion, intelligence, willingness to learn and desire to effectively serve the public.
I strongly encourage Missoula County voters to retain Vero in 2020 as county commissioner. She is a proven businesswoman and commissioner who makes and keeps the county a place where we all wish to sustainably live, work and recreate.
Thanks to all voters who participate in this spring’s primary elections.
Patrick O’Herren,
Huson
