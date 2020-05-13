Vero serves with grace, grit, compassion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'm writing in endorsement of Juanita Vero for Missoula County commissioner. I've been fortunate to call Vero first and foremost a friend, but she and I have also collaborated on a number of local issues in the conservation space over the past decade.

Vero is determined to do right by the people of Missoula County and serve the county with grace, grit and compassion. And although she's now running for the office for the first time, she has served in the commissioner position since July 2019 after being appointed to fill the vacant seat. In the 10 months of her tenure, she's inspired staff with her optimism and values-driven method of leadership.

Now more than ever in this time of uncertainty, consistency and compassion are key, and Vero has both qualities in spades. I hope you'll join me in voting for Juanita Vero for Missoula County commissioner in the June primary and in the November general election. Thank you.

Jill Alban,

Missoula

