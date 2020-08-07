You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veteran thankful for help returning to car

Veteran thankful for help returning to car

{{featured_button_text}}

Chivalry is not dead; it lives on, at least in the spirit of two young ladies who came to the aide of this 87-year-old Korean vet.

Today, Aug. 6, they took the time to help me get back to my car after what turns out to be a mechanical problem with a portable oxygen concentrator.

Thank you, un-named ladies, from the bottom of my heart, and I will include the wife in that.

The action took place at the Conoco on 93 near the bookstore. I will repay you by helping someone else.

Glyn Verzatt,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News