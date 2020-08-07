Veteran thankful for help returning to car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chivalry is not dead; it lives on, at least in the spirit of two young ladies who came to the aide of this 87-year-old Korean vet.

Today, Aug. 6, they took the time to help me get back to my car after what turns out to be a mechanical problem with a portable oxygen concentrator.

Thank you, un-named ladies, from the bottom of my heart, and I will include the wife in that.

The action took place at the Conoco on 93 near the bookstore. I will repay you by helping someone else.

Glyn Verzatt,

Helena

