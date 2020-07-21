Veterans aim to stop Trump from stomping on Constitution

Veterans aim to stop Trump from stomping on Constitution

I am retired military and a veteran and I cannot believe that we haven't done something about this authoritarian government we now have under a draft-dodging, Putin-loving "president."

Trump has not said one word to Putin about the CIA investigation into Russia putting bounties on the heads of our soldiers in Afghanistan. Instead, he calls it a hoax. How is this guy allowed to even be running for president? Oh right, the Republican senators let him off the hook.

Now he is daily coming up with one thing after another to destroy and weaken our country. Covering up COVID-19 data, denying it is a real thing, while thousands are sick and dying. Insulting our military leaders, firing the head of the Navy, selling off our public lands, threatening states that he will take funding away if they don't send kids and teachers to school, endangering their lives. The Republican Senate has released a monster on our country.

There is a group of veterans against Trump and I support them. We gave our lives for this country, and this narcissistic psychopath is stomping on our Constitution.

Joe Gervais,

Corvallis

Opinion

