Veterans deserve help with housing

Veterans deserve help with housing

{{featured_button_text}}

We are ages 79 and 85, one of us a Korean War veteran. We have had a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher since 2011. Until a couple years ago, the cap for our income was adequate. No longer!

Senator Daines and Senator Tester has not done anything to bring the caps in line with the rents in Montana. Those on Social Security, vouchers and limited incomes are hurting. Rents have been steadily rising in Missoula.

Senators Daines and Tester, you have dropped the ball and put it away where veterans are concerned.

Veterans deserve better. Safety, quiet, convenience, ease of renting a home; that should be the plan when drafting legislation or working with the department that administers the vouchers. Three years ago, speaking with a property manager in Missoula, she told us it was standard practice to double deposit amounts if renting to veterans. Excellent references, credit, double deposits, discrimination!

A letter was sent to Senator Daines asking him and the national Veterans Administration and correct this injustice. This went to Senator Tester three years ago; we got back a form letter.

We would like to hear from other veterans who are hurting because of these practices.

Agnes and Johan Nilsen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

It's really quite simple
Letters

It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, th…

Trump manipulating the polls
Letters

Trump manipulating the polls

It would appear to most of us that Donald Trump is far behind in the political polls. But don’t forget he was behind in 2016 and won anyway. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News