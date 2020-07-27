Veterans deserve help with housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are ages 79 and 85, one of us a Korean War veteran. We have had a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher since 2011. Until a couple years ago, the cap for our income was adequate. No longer!

Senator Daines and Senator Tester has not done anything to bring the caps in line with the rents in Montana. Those on Social Security, vouchers and limited incomes are hurting. Rents have been steadily rising in Missoula.

Senators Daines and Tester, you have dropped the ball and put it away where veterans are concerned.

Veterans deserve better. Safety, quiet, convenience, ease of renting a home; that should be the plan when drafting legislation or working with the department that administers the vouchers. Three years ago, speaking with a property manager in Missoula, she told us it was standard practice to double deposit amounts if renting to veterans. Excellent references, credit, double deposits, discrimination!

A letter was sent to Senator Daines asking him and the national Veterans Administration and correct this injustice. This went to Senator Tester three years ago; we got back a form letter.

We would like to hear from other veterans who are hurting because of these practices.