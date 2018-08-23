I am a veteran and served 30 years for my country. I feel that Jon Tester who has done so much for our veterans, is now under vicious attacks by this administration. Trump has threatened to take Tester out and he and McConnell are going after Tester with so much dark money, backing the out of state developer and bad mouthing Tester on Republican-backed ads.
Tester is being hit from all sides and needs our support. Trump's new pick for head of the VA is already threatening to take the blue water benefits away from veterans. Trump previously had tried to take benefits from older disabled vets but it was shelved. I am afraid they are going to pull that back off the shelf, putting thousands of veterans at risk of living on the streets.
Protect Jon Tester, he is being ganged up on. We veterans need Tester to back us and make sure our benefits are not taken away.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis