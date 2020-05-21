Veterans should support Olszewski for governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I understand that Dr. Al Olszewski was at the Liberty Rally on May 20, and apparently Tim Fox, our Republican attorney general, was low profile there. Or was he just missing in action? We know that Fox has an office right there in Helena. Of course, Greg Gianforte does not want to Monday morning quarterback what Steve Bullock has done with this issue so I knew he would not be front and center there!

My wife spent over 10 years in the Army Nurse Corps and I retired from the military as a doctor after flying in combat in Vietnam in 1969 to 1970. Now is the time for all us veterans to step up and support Olszewski by voting for him for governor.

We all know what it means to support our Constitution by putting on our lives on the line for it if necessary. Olszewski and his running mate wore the military uniform like we did. Greg Gianforte did not.

W. David Herbert,

Billings

