 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vietnam war should not have happened

Vietnam war should not have happened

{{featured_button_text}}

In Missoulian letters, folks criticize President Trump for not serving in Vietnam.

I had an old friend, Joe, who served in World War II and was very lucky to come back home. Once, Joe opined, "Why do Vietnam vets always complain about their problems? This is a nation of veterans!"

The Vietnam War shouldn't have happened. The Vietnamese were sick and tired of being a French colony. Ho Chi Minh sent numerous letters to President Harry S. ("Stupid") Truman, begging for aid to break free of the French, and Truman was too arrogant to answer. So the Vietnamese turned to the commies.

Vietnam was "bombed back to the Stone Age" by B-52s, and decimated by herbicides like Agent Orange. Two million Vietnamese were killed, and almost 50,000 Americans perished as well. The Vietnamese finally achieved self-government. 

Some say that "war" is a sine qua non for prosperity in our capitalist system. And really, even though Vietnam may be officially communist, we still "own" it. They have to follow America's rules to sell their products. Like the title of one of Shakespeare's plays, the war was "much ado about nothing."

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News