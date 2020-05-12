Views on role of government persist

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’m friends on Facebook with several people whom I grew up with in a small eastern Montana community. We differ sharply in our political views, yet we remain connected on social media.

One shared a quote describing how to conceptualize the use of face coverings as an action of an appreciative gesture to the cashier, not “as a government requirement.” This anti-government “carbon” is so solidly crystallized in some, to become a health hazard. He realized that for his own welfare, he must fool himself somehow, yet not dismiss his “knowing” that good government is irreverent.

I am satisfied that he is wearing a mask, and he lives in Idaho, harder hit by COVID-19. His reasoning may not matter, yet his misconceptions of the role of government will continue to be consequential for future nation-threatening events. A weakened and inept federal government will not lead to greatness, with 50 state governments un-united.

James Allen, one of the first self-help authors, wrote, “A strong man cannot help a weaker unless the weaker is willing to be helped... none but himself can alter his condition.” To be unable to depend upon “your federal government” due to an outmoded, faulty, ingrained belief is an obvious weakness.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula