When I was sitting in a restaurant in the Dominican Republic, I overheard an elderly gentleman state: “(Donald) Trump is the most vile president we have had in the history of our nation.”
Vile, a strong word that encapsulated all my feelings about this man.
Before voting in the 2020 elections, please thoughtfully consider all the morals and values that you hold near and dear to your heart: patriotism, honesty, justice, tolerance, freedom, integrity, honor, kindness, respect. And then consider how Trump has violated all of these values.
He is a vile man and deserves impeachment. He is an embarrassment to our great nation. His offenses were not just a matter of sexual indiscretion, as in Bill Clinton’s case. Instead, they endangered our national security and served his own political gain.
You have free articles remaining.
Thank you for taking the time to read my comments.
Barbara Ruff Sawyer,
Missoula