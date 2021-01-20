Violation of rights affects everyone

While the airwaves scream “sedition” and demand supporters of President Trump be punished, silenced and re-educated, the rights we all hold so dear, both on the right and the left, are being steadily eroded.

Our great nation was built based on those very rights which have been radically attacked in these last few months. It is important to remember that when one of our constitutional rights is violated, no matter who we are, everyone else’s rights are at risk. Our rights to due process, free speech, freedom to worship, keep and bear arms, to pursue happiness, freedom from unreasonable government intrusion, among other basic freedoms, are the basis for American success. When we allow those rights to be taken, we lose the very thing that makes America great. We can’t just let them slip away.

All of us are at risk. Not conservatives or liberals, Democrats or Republicans. Everyone. Power will shift, as it always does, and we don’t want this precedent of oppression being applied now or when that shift happens. We all have the same rights, some of us have fought hard for them, and none of us should tolerate someone else’s rights being taken away.

Andy Long,

Great Falls

