Violent riots give cover to criminals

During these “George Floyd” race riots, many reports have proclaimed that these “protests” are “mostly peaceful”, and that most participants are “non-violent.” This deceitful mantra tries to justify continued demonstrations that have reliably led to the burning and looting of American cities out of abject racial hatred.

These are lies.

All who support these riots in words and deeds collaborates in the destruction. They are enablers providing necessary cover to vandals, robbers, arsonists and murderers to ply their grim trades with impunity. Were it not for these “peaceful” and “unarmed” fools wailing for vengeance and gawking on the streets, there would be no refuge for these cowardly thugs to evade their just deserts.

When has this “innocent” mob turned on their violent thugs? How often have the “unarmed” cheered while glass shattered and buildings burned? Where have the “peaceful” not been used to justify the gleeful perpetrators of evil?

No, the most culpable people of all are not those with torches and clubs in their hands, but those who hold their empty fists in the air. And when their punishment comes, they better pray it comes at the hands of the truly just and not the evil ones they enabled.