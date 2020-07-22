Virus to correct overpopulation?

One effect of the news media being overwhelmed by the COVID-19 virus is that the coverage of the earth being destroyed has diminished. Plasticized oceans, dirty air, wildfires, rising temperatures, extreme weather, ad nauseam.

There were a few places where the air started to improve during the world slowdown. The earth will recover but likely not exactly as it has been. Basic biology and Bob Dylan teach that things are always changing. Organisms adapt or suffer the consequences.

Another similar biological fact applies to creatures that have overpopulated or destroyed their habitat. Some will survive to re-establish the population when the living conditions recover and the rest will perish.

The human animal tries to deny that the same principles apply to them. Wishful thinking or just flat out non-acceptance? Is the COVID-19 virus the balancing mechanism in the human biosphere equation? Is much of the civil and social unrest an example of the too many rats in a cage syndrome? Is now the time for an overdue human population correction?

Each question has only one right answer. Yes, yes, yes and yes.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

