I was a recent visitor to Missoula and was walking along the riverfront trail in Bess Reed Park and was dismayed to see that someone pasted advertisements for the Missoula Climate Strike on the interpretive boards for the Lewis and Clark expedition.
As a visitor and amateur historian, I was unable to learn about the history of the Lewis and Clark expedition from them because they covered much of the information and the glue on them does not allow them to be peeled off easily.
I hope those who pasted these advertisements understand that this shows your community in a negative light with what is essentially littering and vandalism, and I would hope in the future those representing this organization would show the same level of respect for public property and historical information that they claim to have for the climate.
Gary Hazen,
Kansas City, Missouri