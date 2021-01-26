Vitriol, racism seem to be rising in Montana

My daughter lives in Missoula and Montana is my favorite state, having traveled to almost all 50.

I receive the e-mail edition of the Missoulian and I live in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

The level of vitriol and racism prevalent in Montana seems to have increased in recent years and it concerns me greatly.

I am white and have traveled often to Montana with my best friend, who is a Black man. Being senior citizens and carrying ourselves with a certain level of dignity (he is a conductor for Amtrak), one would think we wouldn't attract any level of disgust; but we have. We had an incident during tourist season in West Glacier and then later there was another racist comment made towards us in Missoula.

Living my entire life in one of the most right-wing counties (Augusta), not only in Virginia but in the entire U.S., I would not be surprised if we were met with racist comments here, but no — only in Montana.

Ann Barnett,

Mint Spring, Virginia

