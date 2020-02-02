Vitriolic criticism isn't constructive

I would like to make an observation directed to Sherry Connolly, the writer of the Jan. 23 letter critical of the Missoulian. The letter is an excellent example of the vitriolic criticism that is so rampant today.

Would it have been more effective to get her point across if she had requested articles and columnists that are from across the political spectrum? That being respectful can be effective? That being polite has been lost? What is to be gained for Connolly by calling George Ochenski a silly fool?