I awakened to radio voices telling us that many inhumane, ugly, terrible acts of torture have been committed at my country's Cuba prison by men and women who represent my country. Another shooting in a school in California just happened, more young people murdered, probably some who had not yet had breakfast, kissed a boy or a girl, driven a car or thought about the rest of their lives.
My country, right or wrong, is moving decidedly toward wrong. Our government continues to separate children and parents at our border. Possibly hoping that this will thwart attempts to gain the safety and hope that the USA once offered. This was also done in the days of World War II by a group we now supposedly believe to be despicable. I know we are not killing them. We are harming them emotionally and sometimes physically. These are our children, too.
We continue to incarcerate black and other minorities more frequently than Caucasians. We also shoot black young men far too easily and often.
We allow pharmaceutical and insurance companies to maintain drug prices and medical treatment so high that many of our people cannot afford their medication or treatment. We seem to believe that adequate medical care is a perk not a right.
We seem to deify guns and other weapons. We remain silent when confronted with the killing of children by a young gunman with a military-type weapon, we rationalize that, "my voice will not be heard, does not matter, and it isn't my family nor is it my children, grandchildren or me." Why is it that countries with more reasonable gun laws have fewer shootings per capita?
You have free articles remaining.
Folks, it is not only our current president who frightens me, it is us! We are a nation of sheep, as my Republican grandfather stated when he was embarrassed and dismayed by McCarthy's spiteful antics.
We must grow stronger backbones. Voice our opinions and concerns to our senators, representative, our mayor, the current president and wherever else needed. Let's work to bring this dear country to what we pretend to be.
Let's get off our collective well-cared-for butts and write letters, emails, tweets, letters to the editor and most of all, pay attention to what is going on in this sweet, naive country. Demand that our Congress act like responsible elected men and women, not just partisans fearful of not being re-elected. Also, do some research and vote!
Shirley V. Tiernan,
Missoula