Volunteer received abusive responses

There’s an Ani DiFranco song that stuck with me throughout my volunteer work during this campaign season. It’s called “Pixie” and the pertinent lyrics are: “Maybe you don’t like your job/ Maybe you didn’t get enough sleep/ Well, nobody likes their job/ Nobody got enough sleep/ Maybe you just had The worst day of your life/ But, you know, there’s no escape/ And there’s no excuse/ So just suck up and be nice.”

I couldn’t help but sing this song to myself after I contacted Missoula voters to give them information about the campaign for which I was volunteering. The responses I got astounded me and many are not fit for print in this paper.

People who opted out by saying “stop” were just fine. But several people cursed at me. Several told me to “die.” Two people found my personal number and called to berate me. One threatened to call me all night long until I blocked him.

Missoula: I love you and I know these jerks do not represent who you are, but for those of you who think it’s OK to curse at a campaign volunteer — take some advice from DiFranco. Be nice.

Jordan Kilby,

Missoula

