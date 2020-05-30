Vote against fuel tax, manipulation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the last few days there have been a number of letters (including from county officials) advocating for the gas tax and begging for your vote. In reading them, they always reference the $400,000 paid by tourists and the $1.1 million a year this tax will generate.

What they don’t say is that $700,000 will come from county residents ($1.1 million minus $400,000).

They don't tell you that per their own study, they meant to capture tourist tax over four months (residents will pay over the year). This tax will provide “maybe” $400,000 to each the city and county. That is less than 1% — way less! But they still claim this will create jobs.

None of the info regarding this tax from the city/county has been honest. Please demand better from your elected officials. Please vote “no” and send a message that you will not be manipulated!

Tony Cate,

Missoula

