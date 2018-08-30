Missoula County's recent tax increase is insane! I always thought we had an opportunity to vote on tax increases? Also what is all the fake news about valuations going down when over the past few years market values have skyrocketed, not to mention the growth. What kind of bookkeeping does the county use? As to the Huson residences that want to secede from Missoula County and join Mineral, I wish them good luck. We on Petty Creek thought about the same thing a few years ago and found out all the voters in Missoula County would get to vote on our secession.
Forget that idea! Do you think the city voters would let us escape and lose our tax revenue? Let's face it. We are trapped in this zoo unless we move out of this zoo. The only money problem Missoula County has is how fast can they spend it! Any time you have a chance to vote on anybody in any county office always vote against the incumbent.
Larry Hayden,
Alberton