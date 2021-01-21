Vote against loathsome bills

Just wanted to write to express my sincere hope that the Montana Legislature has the dignity to vote against House bills 112 and 113. These loathsome bills, sponsored by Rep. John Fuller, attempt to discriminate against transgender youth by taking aim at their ability to play sports and be given medically necessary, otherwise legal care by a doctor. Though Fuller posits this as an attempt to defend women, it is plain to see what the actual effect is: to cause harm to these children and young adults.