Vote against loathsome bills

Just wanted to write to express my sincere hope that the Montana Legislature has the dignity to vote against House bills 112 and 113. These loathsome bills, sponsored by Rep. John Fuller, attempt to discriminate against transgender youth by taking aim at their ability to play sports and be given medically necessary, otherwise legal care by a doctor. Though Fuller posits this as an attempt to defend women, it is plain to see what the actual effect is: to cause harm to these children and young adults.

Transgender and nonbinary youth deserve the same love, treatment and respect that every child deserves. Denying health care to children is disgraceful. Banning children from playing sports is abhorrent. Please let our state be better than this.

Alex Dreussi,

Missoula

