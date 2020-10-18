 Skip to main content
Vote against LR-130 to keep decisions local

Vote against LR-130 to keep decisions local

Dear Montanans, vote "no" on LR-130. It proposes to strip local government of some of its power to keep citizens safe. If passed, no town could prohibit weapons at any “public assembly, park under its jurisdiction, or school.”

Why would anyone want state government to dictate what works for the people of Belt or Havre or Missoula? Can’t the folks who live there decide how to keep their community safe? Not if LR-130 passes.

For decades, towns from Troy to Baker have prohibited guns in parks, following Montana law that states: “For public safety purposes” a local government “has power to prevent and suppress the carrying of concealed or unconcealed weapons” in parks, schools and public assemblies. LR-130 would gut these protections. Why?

Current Montana law in no way contravenes the Second Amendment. In U.S. Supreme Court decision D.C. vs. Heller (2008), Justice Scalia wrote “Like most rights, the right secured by the 2nd amendment is not unlimited.... Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on… laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.”

Let’s do this the Montana way. Keep local decisions local. Vote "no" on LR-130.

Jean Larson,

Missoula

