Vote against Republican extremists

I agree with Mae Hassman (June 15 letter) that conservatives gloating over defeating primary opponents (June 7 opinion) sends a message of extremism and ideology instead of public service. The defeated “Conservative Solutions Caucus” expressed a similar opinion (June 11 opinion). But both of them left the quiet part unsaid. When an extremist from your party that you voted against is nominated, there is another option in the general election. A Democratic candidate may come closer to representing your values, and may contribute to a better functioning government than the Republican extremist, so give them a good look.

Montana has done pretty well with our current divided government, but imagine how that would change if the extremist, ideological Republican running for governor is elected, and a victorious “Radical Destruction Caucus” is in complete control of the Legislature. They mentioned some of their priorities for changes — so if you like how expanded Medicaid has helped rural Montanans, or how the CSKT Water Compact would avoid expensive and likely futile litigation, or how the state has been able to successfully manage the pandemic, you might consider staying the course by voting against the Republican extremists running for the Legislature and for governor this fall.