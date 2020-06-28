Vote against Republican extremists

Vote against Republican extremists

{{featured_button_text}}

I agree with Mae Hassman (June 15 letter) that conservatives gloating over defeating primary opponents (June 7 opinion) sends a message of extremism and ideology instead of public service. The defeated “Conservative Solutions Caucus” expressed a similar opinion (June 11 opinion). But both of them left the quiet part unsaid. When an extremist from your party that you voted against is nominated, there is another option in the general election. A Democratic candidate may come closer to representing your values, and may contribute to a better functioning government than the Republican extremist, so give them a good look.

Montana has done pretty well with our current divided government, but imagine how that would change if the extremist, ideological Republican running for governor is elected, and a victorious “Radical Destruction Caucus” is in complete control of the Legislature. They mentioned some of their priorities for changes — so if you like how expanded Medicaid has helped rural Montanans, or how the CSKT Water Compact would avoid expensive and likely futile litigation, or how the state has been able to successfully manage the pandemic, you might consider staying the course by voting against the Republican extremists running for the Legislature and for governor this fall.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Thank you to the armed citizens
Letters

Thank you to the armed citizens

This is in response to Engen's letter. Please learn our Constitution and Bill of Rights! I want to thank all of the armed citizens for helping…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News