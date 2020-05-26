Vote against right-wing agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Trump is playing golf over Memorial Day weekend; this on taxpayer money. No empathy for over 100,000 deaths and a million and a half COVID-19 cases.

How have we gotten here, with a corrupt, heartless, narcissistic man and his sycophant Senate followers like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham? While Congress is trying to put a package together to help out-of-work people and their businesses, McConnell is concentrating on stacking the Supreme Court with right-wing justices. The Republican Senate has said that any money to help the out-of-work citizens will be dead on

arrival.

Trump will play the good guy up to the election and if he gets in for another term, God help us. We are under a dictatorship. Get out there and vote against the right wing.

Also the Indian nations need to get out there and speak out. This president has no respect for our Native Americans, people of color or our military.

Vote against this right-wing agenda to take over our country. Vote against his Republican followers, vote for our democracy.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

