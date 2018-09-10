It was profoundly clear watching a great assembly of American leaders at U.S. Sen. John McCain’s memorial at Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral, I am a “Both/And” person in an “Either/Or” world.
As an Eagle Scout, Army 25th Infantry Division Bronze Star Vietnam veteran, retired federal employee with master’s degree: religion, society, Christian ethics, I believe we witnessed “Both/And” seldom seen in modern American history.
Listening to many heartfelt eulogies for McCain, we heard both moving tributes about a deeply heroic life lived with courage, decency, humility toward a better world for us all, during his lifetime of military, civilian service — and we witnessed a modern-day morality play and trial. Many speakers of many political persuasions and nuances testified as if before the highest court of the land. In so doing, beyond any reasonable doubt, charging, impeaching, convicting without even naming Donald J. Trump, not only of a failed presidency, but worse, of profoundly diminished moral character.
In November, I hope we will vote in numbers never seen before, with courage not cowardice, as our country’s final tribute to John McCain.
P.S. Thank you, Senator McCain, for leading the opening of Vietnam to the world, your greatest act of moral humility.
John Philip Garrity,
Missoula