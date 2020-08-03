You have permission to edit this article.
Vote blue

Oh, poor Republicans

Blunt I’ll be! Wow, quite a show going on in Portland. Jack-booted federal thugs whooping up on citizens expressing their First Amendment rights to protest law enforcement brutality. Do you like that? Does it make you happy? Shades of 1939-40 Germany.

This action could and will come to Montana if this fall you vote Republican Greg Gianforte in as governor. He will kiss up to Trumpet in a heartbeat, and the federal thugs will be invited in to our lovely Montana cities.

Republicans of late have lost all ability and skill to plan, lead or coordinate any type of organization or function coherently. Let’s help them by giving the party a rest. Vote them out. Perhaps then they will rethink their extreme positions, and regroup as a more centrist party as they once more successfully were. Daines, Gianforte, Rosendale and state Republican candidates need a holiday.

And do you understand Republicans want to shut down the U.S. postal service? A sad situation they engineered. Do you want to lose your post office?

Fooled once? Don’t be fooled twice. Vote blue this fall.

Jay Gore,

Missoula

 

